Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2025: $3.72 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

The Global Thermal Interface Materials Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 12.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.72 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising trend of advanced safety systems in automotive electronics, electrification of transportation sector and recent technological developments of advanced polymer based TIMs.

Based on material type the market is categorized into tapes & films, Phase Change Materials (PCMs), metal-based TIMs, greases & adhesives, gap fillers and other materials. Other materials are further segmented into elastomeric pads and gels and pastes. By application, the market is divided into automotive electronics, computers, consumer durables, industrial machinery, medical devices, telecom, wearable electronics and other applications.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising trend of advanced safety systems in automotive electronics

3.1.2 Electrification of transportation sector

3.1.3 Recent technological developments of advanced polymer based TIMs

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Thermal Interface Materials Market, By Material type

4.1 Tapes & Films

4.2 Phase Change Materials (PCMs)

4.3 Metal-based TIMs

4.4 Greases & Adhesives

4.5 Gap Fillers

4.6 Other Materials

4.6.1.1 Elastomeric pads

4.6.1.2 Gels and Pastes

5 Thermal Interface Materials Market, By Application

5.1 Automotive Electronics

5.2 Computers

5.3 Consumer Durables

5.4 Industrial Machinery

5.5 Medical Devices

5.6 Telecom

5.7 Wearable Electronics

5.8 Other Applications

6 Thermal Interface Materials Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities

8 Leading Companies

8.1 3M

8.2 DOW Corning Corp

8.3 Dymax Corporation

8.4 Henkel Corp.

8.5 Honeywell International Inc.

8.6 Indium Corporation

8.7 Inkron

8.8 Laird plc

8.9 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

8.10 Parker Hannifin Corp

8.11 Schlegel Electronics Materials

8.12 The Bergquist Company, Inc.

8.13 Universal Science

8.14 Wakefield-Vette, Inc.

8.15 Zalman Tech Co.

