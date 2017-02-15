CENTENNIAL, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- AlumiFuel Power Corporation (OTC PINK: AFPW) ("AlumiFuel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its newly created wholly owned subsidiary, Grind Staffing Solutions, Inc.

Grind Staffing Solutions is a cannabis industry staffing provider. Located in Denver, CO, Grind's target markets include marijuana growers, dispensaries, and cannabis eateries. Grind Staffing Solutions has the ability to source and place employees in a variety of positions including Budtenders, Delivery Drivers, Dispensary Agents, Edibles Chefs, Lab Workers, Master Growers, Security Personnel, and Trimmers.

Nikki Mantooth, President of Grind Staffing Solutions commented, "It's an exciting time to be a part of America's fastest growing industry. Endless opportunities await us in this new and abundant market that is the cannabis industry. I am enthusiastic about staffing's place in the market and I look forward to growing our business by connecting elite professionals to businesses within the cannabis community."

"This is one of many opportunities that have been identified as part of my plan to turnaround AlumiFuel and restructure it as a diversified holding company. I am excited about the potential that Grind Staffing Solutions, Inc. represents for the Company and its co-owners," stated Ryan Schadel, Chief Executive Officer of AlumiFuel.

The Company expects to announce further new developments over the coming weeks as it executes on its short term goals.

About AlumiFuel Power Corporation:

AlumiFuel Power Corporation, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, NovoFuel, Inc., is an early production stage alternative energy company that is pursuing hybrid renewable energy systems for a number of backup power applications. The NovoFuel brand includes a new line of high capacity lithium-ion batteries as well as patented and proprietary technology that generates hydrogen gas through the chemical reaction of aluminum powder, water, and proprietary additives. The Company recently formed a new subsidiary, Energy Staffing Solutions, Inc., and has entered the temporary staffing industry.

Safe Harbor for Forward-looking Statements:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, they are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions as to future events. However, since the company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release might not occur, and actual results could differ materially from those described, anticipated or implied. For a more complete discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AlumiFuel Power Corporation

641-715-3900 x385402



