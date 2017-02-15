

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TIVO INC (TIVO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $9.80 million, or $0.08 per share. This was down from $26.30 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 68.7% to $252.34 million. This was up from $149.54 million last year.



TIVO INC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $9.80 Mln. vs. $26.30 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -62.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.32 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -75.0% -Revenue (Q4): $252.34 Mln vs. $149.54 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 68.7%



