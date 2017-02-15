Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2017) - Sterling Group Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB: SGGV) is pleased to announce that Mojo Games Inc., its subsidiary, has launched Mercury Gaming Solutions (www.mercurypoker.com) as the first network partner in the new India Poker Network.

The Joint Venture Partnership between Mercury Gaming Solutions, a subsidiary of The Essel Group, and Mojo Games was formed as part of an online strategy to build a nationwide poker network in India. The Joint Venture is a 50/50 split in ownership and profits for the network where Mojo Games supplies iGaming technology, ecommerce, back office and marketing support. The Essel Group is a well-known Indian Conglomerate having a diverse business presence across many industries

As the first network partner, Mercury Gaming Solutions will be a direct-to-consumer site and the Joint Venture expects to launch Baadshah Gaming,(www.baadshahgaming.com), a subsidiary of Casino Pride, imminently. The JV has a dynamic plan to build a nationwide network of poker players by launching new B2B partners all sharing in the India network's pool of players. Concurrently, Mojo Games plans to roll out its own direct to consumer site to join the India network.

In addition, Mojo Games is on target with its plan to launch its iGaming solution for VLeague and Alisports, a division of Alibaba in mid-March 2017 to help market Alisports' first IPT land based poker tournament event to be held in late April 2017. The Company is now working on plans to launch Mahjong and other games for Alisports through its partnership with VLeague.

About Mojo Games, a division of Sterling Group Ventures



Mojo Games provides a B2B multi-gaming platform with a full suite of social play money gaming products, including online poker. Mojo offers B2B partners both API integrated and turnkey white label licensing options with advanced and customizable iGaming back-office features, player rewards and marketing, affiliate, and e-commerce solutions.



ON BEHALF of the BOARD



/s/ Nicolaos Mellios

Mr. Nicolaos Mellios

Chairman & CEO

For further information, please check the Company's SEC 8-K filing or contact:

Chris MacPherson, Director or Christopher Tsakok, MBA, CFA, Director

Phone: (604) 564-0765

info@mojo.game

www.mojo.game

Safe Harbour

Certain statements and other information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the "safe harbour" provisions of provincial securities legislation and the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "outlook", "focus", "potential", "will", "should", "would", "could" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as it is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, there is no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute any investment advice or any solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities. No representation is made on the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this press release, and the Company does not accept liability for any errors or omissions in the contents of this press release that arise as a result of transmission. The Company may not update the information in this press release. The Company does not waive any rights, privileges or other protections that the Company may have with respect to the information in this press release.