

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams Cos. (WMB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $130 million, or $0.17 per share. This was higher than $6 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Williams Cos. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $130 Mln. vs. $6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2066.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.17 vs. $0.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1600% -Analysts Estimate: $0.18



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX