First study of EndoBarrier in adolescents completed at University Children's Hospital (UCH) in Ljubljana, Slovenia

Preliminary data show BMI reduced by 10 percent

Acceptable safety profile and improvement in metabolic parameters

GI Dynamics, Inc. (ASX:GID), a medical device company that has commercialized EndoBarrier in Europe for patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity, today announced that enrollment is complete in the first clinical trial evaluating EndoBarrier in adolescents. The study was conducted at the University Children's Hospital (UCH) in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

This investigator-initiated prospective single-arm study was led by Tadej Battelino, MD, PhD, Professor of Pediatrics at UCH, and was designed to determine the efficacy and safety of the EndoBarrier treatment for up to one year in morbidly obese adolescents. Preliminary data show that patients who received the treatment saw an average of 10 percent decrease in body mass index (BMI), metabolic improvements and no serious adverse effects.

"The preliminary data show that treatment with EndoBarrier has the potential to treat prediabetic, severely obese adolescents, especially those with metabolic complications," said Dr. Battelino. "In this study, relevant weight loss was achieved in most of the subjects, with clinically relevant improvements in metabolic stabilization in prediabetic patients. Our cohort also saw an acceptable safety profile with no serious adverse events."

Preliminary relevant metrics are reported here:

Reduction at 12 months n 20 Baseline 12 months Reduction: Mean Reduction: % BMI (kg/m2 42.5 38.2 4.3 10% Waist circumference (cm) 127 116 11 9% HbA1c 5.3% 5.0% 0.3% 6% HOMA-IR 5.5 2.8 2.7 49% Triglycerides (mmol/l) 2.1 1.2 0.9 43% Systolic Pressure (mmHg) 124 117 7 6%

EndoBarrier demonstrated therapeutic benefit in treating prediabetes, as blood sugar levels (HbA1c) were reduced by 6 percent and BMI was reduced by an average of 10 percent in study subjects. Most notable was the 49% improvement in HOMA-IR (Homeostatic Model Assessment), a critical measure of insulin resistance and beta-cell function. In addition, the study noted clinically significant reductions in triglycerides (43 percent) and systolic blood pressure (6 percent).

EndoBarrier demonstrated an acceptable safety profile, with all study subjects completing treatment to the intended twelve-month implant duration. No devices were removed due to adverse events; there were no serious device-related adverse effects. Some patients reported abdominal discomfort, mild pain, nausea and gastrointestinal issues.

This new data confirms and adds to the preliminary analysis of study subjects at six and twelve months that was previously presented at the European Society for Pediatric Endocrinology (ESPE) conference in Paris.

Obesity and its complications have a significant effect on morbidity and mortality for adolescents. Standard treatment-based diets and cognitive therapy have limited effects. Surgical bariatric procedures are nonreversible and permanently alter certain metabolic functions. The long-term consequences of those alterations in the corporal development of adolescents are not well known but are a source of great concern.

"Obesity in adolescents has risen to epidemic levels globally with serious individual and public health consequences, and long-term implications that we only have just begun to understand," said Scott Schorer, GI Dynamics president and CEO.

"This study, in conjunction with many additional investigator-initiated studies around the world, is completing a picture of clinical evidence that further reinforces the broader safety and efficacy profile of EndoBarrier."

