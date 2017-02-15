Global Cancer Nanomedicine Market Outlook 2022: 124 Clinical Drug Pipelines with 8 Marketed Cancer Nanomedicine Drugs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cancer Nanomedicine Market Outlook 2022" report to their offering.

The future of cancer nanotechnology lies on a multifunctional nanoplatform that combines both therapeutic components and multimodality imaging. The ultimate goal is that multifunctional nanomedicine works as efficient, targeted in vivo drug delivery without systemic toxicity, and the dose delivered as well as the therapeutic efficacy can be accurately measured noninvasively with time. In the future, nanotechnology could possibly be strategically implemented in new developing drug delivery systems which could lead to significant expansion in the drug markets.

These new drug delivery methods are likely to provide the appropriate platform for the pharmaceutical companies to reformulate their existing drugs in the market. This would in turn lead to extending the life of their products and ensuring an improved performance of drugs by increasing effectiveness, safety and patient adherence, and ultimately reducing healthcare costs.

Global Cancer Nanomedicine Market Outlook 2022 Report Highlights:

- Overview & Mechanism of Action of Nanomedicine

- Nanomedicine Engineering: Design & Strategy

- Cancer Nanomedicine as Diagnostic & Therapeutics Tool

- Global Cancer Nanomedicine Market Overview & Dynamics

- Global Cancer Nanomedicine Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

- Global Cancer Nanomedicine Clinical Pipeline: 124 Drug

- Marketed Cancer Nanomedicine: 8 Drugs

Key Topics Covered:

1. Cancer Nanomedicine: An Optimistic Avenue



1.1 Introduction



1.2 Emergence of Nanomedicines

2. Prerequisite of Nanomedicines



2.1 Conventional Cancer Treating Approaches



2.2 Nanomedicines: Overcoming the Hurdles

3. Diversification of Nanomedicines



3.1 Classification on Basis of Constituents



3.1.1 Inorganic Nanoparticles



3.1.2 Organic Nanoparticles



3.2 Classification on Basis of Applicability



3.2.1 Nanomedicine as Diagnostic Agents



3.2.2 Nanomedicine as Therapeutic Agents



3.2.3 Nanomedicine as Drug Delivery Agents



3.3 Classification on Basis of Dimensions

4. Mechanism of Action of Nanomedicine



4.1 Targeting Tumor Cells



4.1.1 Passive Targeting



4.1.2 Active Targeting



4.2 Nanocarrier - Drug Complex



4.2.1 Liposomes



4.2.2 Dendrimers



4.2.3 Micelles



4.2.4 Inorganic Nanocarriers



4.3 Drug Release Systems

5. Nanomedicine Engineering: Design & Strategy



5.1 Organic Nanoparticles as Nanomedicines



5.1.1 Polymeric Nanoparticle



5.1.2 Lipid Organic Nanoparticles



5.2 Inorganic Nanoparticles as Nanomedicines



5.2.1 Synthesis of Gold Nanoparticle

6. Cancer Nanomedicine as Diagnostic Tool



6.1 Detection of Cancer Biomarkers



6.1.1 Detection of Circulating Tumor Cell



6.2 Diagnostic Device & Nanoprobes



6.2.1 Biosensors



6.2.2 Microarrays



6.3 Quantum Dots for Early Cancer Detection



6.3.1 Detection of primary Cancers



6.3.2 Quantum Dots for Tumor Imaging

7. Cancer Therapeutics with Nanomedicines



7.1 Nanomedicine as Therapeutic Agents



7.1.1 Photodynamic Therapy



7.1.2 Photo Thermal Therapy



7.2 Nanomedicines as Prophylactic & Therapeutic Approach



7.2.1 Cancer Cell Destruction



7.3 Nanomedicine in Breast Cancer



7.4 Nanomedicine in Pancreatic Cancer



7.5 Nanomedicine in Brain Cancer



7.6 Nanomedicine in Lung Cancer

8. Cancer Imaging with Nanomedicine



8.1 Positron Emission Tomography



8.1.1 Applications in various Cancers



8.2 Single Photon Emitted Tomography



8.2.1 Computed Tomography



8.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)



8.3.1 Optical Imaging



9. Drug Delivery with Nanomedicines



9.1 Nanocarrier & Chemotherapy



9.1.1 Peptide Nanomedicine- An Example of Nanocarrier Chemotherapy



9.2 Nanomedicine Endocytosis & Intracellular Mechanisms



9.3 Factors Affecting Drug Delivery

10. Global Cancer Nanomedicine Market Overview



10.1 Current Market Scenario



10.2 Global Cancer Nanomedicine Clinical Pipeline Overview



11. Global Nanomedicine Market Dynamics



11.1 Encouraging Market Aspects



11.2 Commercialization Challenges

12. Global Cancer Nanomedicine Future Prospect

13. Global Cancer Nanomedicine Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase



13.1 Research



13.2 Preclinical



13.3 Phase-I



13.4 Phase-I/II



13.5 Phase-II



13.6 Phase-III

14. Marketed Cancer Nanomedicine Clinical Insight by Company, Indication & Phase



14.1 Doxorubicin Liposomal (Caelyx & Doxil)



14.2 Albumin-Bound Paclitaxel (Abraxane & Coraxane)



14.3 Nilotinib (Tasigna)



14.4 Paclitaxel Polymeric Micelle Formulation (Cynviloq & Genexol-PM)



14.5 Paclitaxel Liposomal



14.6 Vincristine Liposomal (Marqibo)



14.7 Rexin-G



14.8 Paclitaxel Nanoparticle (Nanoxel)

15. Competitive Landscape



15.1 Abraxis BioScience



15.2 Access Pharmaceuticals



15.3 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals



15.4 Amgen



15.5 Arrowhead Research



15.6 BIND Therapeutics



15.7 Cadila Healthcare



15.8 Celegen Corporation



15.9 Celsion Corporation



15.10 Genzyme Corporation



15.11 Merck



15.12 NanoCarrier



15.13 Nippon Kayaku



15.14 Nanobiotix



15.15 Novavax



15.16 Pfizer



15.17 Roche



15.18 Samyang



15.19 Sanofi



15.20 Takeda Pharmaceutical

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8q3fcs/global_cancer



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716