Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market & Pipeline Outlook 2022: Analysis of Ongoing Clinical Trial of 48 Oncolytic Virus Therapies in Clinical Pipeline - Research and Markets

Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market & Pipeline Outlook 2022 report analyzes ongoing clinical and non-clinical trends in the oncolytic virus therapy market. Currently there are 2 oncolytic virus therapies commercially available in the market. This report analyzes the ongoing clinical trial of 48 oncolytic virus therapies in clinical pipeline and gives comprehensive clinical insight on various parameters associated with the development of the oncolytic virus therapies. Most of the oncolytic virus therapy in clinical trials are in preclinical phase followed by Phase-I trials.

The preceding decades have shown the higher incidence and prevalence trends for the cancer. Globally, the scenario is worsening with the mounting number of cancer patients every year. Thousands of regimens have been employed for the eradication of this deadly disease and yet the new interventions are anticipated. Undeniably, several modalities have resulted in some form of relief so far, but the triumph towards cancer abolition is long way road.

The conventional chemotherapy and radiotherapy have limited therapeutic index and a plethora of treatment associated negative effects. The current scenario of the oncological treatment represents the impetus search for the novel therapeutic modalities that can selectively disrupt the tumor cells and block the cancer growth along with the safety, that the treatment will be harmless towards the normal cells.

The major role of developing the new therapy for the treatment of cancer is to have broader therapeutic index which represents the high potency towards the malignant cells with low or no toxicities towards healthy cells. One such approach is the use of the viruses for the treatment of cancer turning into term known as viral oncotherapy. With the advances in oncology and the virology, the routes towards the engineering of viruses with increased tumor selectivity and enhanced oncolytic activity is conceivable.



Therefore the oncolytic virus is a virus that preferentially infects and kills cancer cells, as the infected cancer cells are destroyed by oncolysis, they release new infectious viral particles to help destroy the remaining tumor. Oncolytic viruses perform the dual functions they not only cause the destruction of cancerous cell but also stimulate the host anti-tumor immune responses and don't allow the growth of tumor cells. Certainly, targeted therapy of cancer using viruses has generated interest in the light of limited efficacy of the standard cancer therapeutics.



The next few years will see progress in terms of viral delivery, in particular the use of immune cell carriers that have yet to enter clinical trials. The promising strategy of combining existing antitumor adoptive cellular therapy with oncolytic viral delivery is likely to be explored. Combinations of viral therapy with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, transient immunosuppression and other immunotherapy strategies will probably be tested in early phase clinical trials.



For the broader future of oncolytic immunotherapy, it is expected that a rapid expansion of the number of clinical trials already being conducted combining this with immune co-inhibitory pathway blockade, improved oncolytic agents being developed (i.e. with greater direct antitumor effects and with an improved ability to spread through tumors), and in particular the ability of viruses to deliver proteins directly to the tumor microenvironment to help further induce, enhance, and shape the anti-tumor immune response being exploited to a greater extent.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Prologue to Oncolytic Virus

1.1 Outline of Oncolytic Virotherapy

1.2 Trail from Genesis to Biogenetics

2. Primer of Virotherapy in Malignancies

2.1 Oncolytic Viruses towards Cancer

2.2 Approaches for Targeting Tumor Cells

2.2.1 Pro Apoptotic Targeting

2.2.2 Translational Targeting

2.2.3 Transcriptional Targeting

2.2.4 Transductional Targeting

3. Mechanism Involved in Viral Oncolysis

3.1 Viral Entry into Cancerous Cells

3.2 Efficacy Routes Followed by Oncogenic Viruses

3.3 Mechanism of Tumor Specificity

3.3.1 Defective Anti-Viral Responses

3.3.2 Receptor Targeting for Tumor Selective Intake

3.3.3 Targeting to Tumor Specific Promoters

3.3.4 Viral Gene Deletions

3.3.5 Proteolytic Processing of Virus Particles in Tumor Microenvironment

4. Cancer Immunotherapy by Oncolytic Viruses

4.1 Stimulation of Antitumor Immune Responses

4.2 Oncolytic Viruses as Cancer Vaccines

5. Varieties of Viruses Casted as Oncolytic Viruses

5.1 Oncolytic Wild Type Viruses

.1.1 Reovirus (Respiratory Enteric Orphan Virus)

5.1.2 Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV)

5.1.3 Newcastle Disease Virus (NDV)

5.1.4 Myxoma

5.2 Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses

5.2.1 Adenoviruses

5.2.2 Herpes Simplex Virus

5.2.3 Vaccinia Virus

6. Approved Oncolytic Virus Therapeutics

6.1 Onxy-15

6.2 RIGVIR

6.3 Talimogene laherparepvec (T-VEC)

6.4 Reolysin

7. Potential Oncolytic Viruses for Cancers

7.1 Breast Cancer

7.2 Lung Cancer

7.3 Prostate Cancer

7.4 Melanoma

7.5 Brain Tumor

7.6 Blood Cancer

8. Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Overview

8.1 Preface towards Oncolytic Virus Arcade

8.2 Market Aspects of Approved Oncolytic Viruses

8.3 Oncolytic Virus Clinical Pipeline Overview

9. Oncolytic Virus Market Dynamics

9.1 Accelerative Parameters

9.2 Major Challenges Faced by Oncolytic Virus

10. Future Aspects of Oncolytic Viral Therapy

11. Global Oncolytic Virus Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

11.1 Research

11.2 Preclinical

11.3 Phase-I

11.4 Phase-I/II

11.5 Phase-II

11.6 Phase-II/III

11.7 Phase-III

12. Marketed Oncolytic Virus Clinical Insight by Company & Indication

12.1 Talimogene Laherparepvec (IMLYGIC)

12.2 H 101 (Oncorine)

13. No Development Reported Oncolytic Virus Clinical Insight by Company, Indication & Phase

13.1 No Development Reported

13.2 Discontinued

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 BioVex

14.2 Cell Genesys

14.3 Crusade Laboratories

14.4 Genelux Corporation

14.5 Jennerex Biotherapeutics

14.6 Lokon Pharma

14.7 Merck

14.8 MultiVir

14.9 Oncolys BioPharma

14.10 Oncolytics Biotech

14.11 Oncos Therapeutics

14.12 PsiOxus Therapeutics

14.13 Shanghai Sunway Bioteh

14.14 Takara Bio

14.15 VCN Biosciences

14.16 ViroTarg

14.17 Vyriad

