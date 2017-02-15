Global $12.5 Billion Fuel Cell Market Analysis & Trends 2017 - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Increasing Demand for Resilient Energy Systems - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Fuel Cell Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 15.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $12.5 billion by 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include energy efficient than batteries, increasing investments in research & development, and increasing demand for resilient energy systems.

By technologies the market is classified into proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC), direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC), solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC), alkaline fuel cells (AFCs), molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFCs), and phosphoric acid fuel cells (PAFCs).

Depending on the application the market is segregated into transport, stationary, portable, and fuel & infrastructure.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Energy efficient than batteries

3.1.2 Increasing investments in research & development

3.1.3 Increasing demand for resilient energy systems

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Fuel Cell Market, By Technology

4.1 Proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC)

4.1.1 Proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2 Direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC)

4.2.1 Direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.3 Solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC)

4.3.1 Solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.4 Alkaline fuel cells (AFCs)

4.4.1 Alkaline fuel cells (AFCs) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.5 Molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFCs)

4.5.1 Molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFCs) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.6 Phosphoric acid fuel cells (PAFCs)

4.6.1 Phosphoric acid fuel cells (PAFCs) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5 Fuel Cell Market, By Application

5.1 Transport

5.1.1 Transport Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.2 Stationary

5.2.1 Stationary Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.3 Portable

5.3.1 Portable Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.4 Fuel and Infrastructure

5.4.1 Fuel and Infrastructure Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6 Fuel Cell Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions 7.4 Other Activities

8 Leading Companies

8.1 AFC Energy

8.2 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

8.3 Ballard Power Systems

8.4 Bloom Energy

8.5 Bosch Thermotechnology

8.6 Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited

8.7 Ceres Power Holdings PLC

8.8 Doosan Fuel Cell

8.9 Electro Power Systems

8.10 Fuelcell Energy

8.11 Hydrogenics Corporation

8.12 Kyocera

8.13 Panasonic Corporation

8.14 Plug Power Inc.

8.15 Toshiba Corporation

