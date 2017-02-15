Global $2.78 Billion Thin Insulation Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025: Adoption of Plastic Foams in Automotive Industry Due to Excellent Thermal Resistivity - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Thin Insulation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Thin Insulation Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $2.78 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include adoption of plastic foams in automotive industry due to their excellent thermal resistivity, growing infrastructure development activities and developments in building thermal applications.

Based on Product type the market is categorized into Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIP), sheets & films, foils, foams, coatings and other types. Depending on the Material the market is segmented by aerogels, fiberglass, metals, plastic foams, silica aerogels, mineral wool and other Materials.

Depending on the application the market is segmented by wires & cables, thermal packaging, pipe coatings, building thermal insulation, automotive and other applications.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Adoption of Plastic foams in Automotive industry due to their excellent thermal resistivity

3.1.2 Growing infrastructure development activities

3.1.3 Developments in Building Thermal applications

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Thin Insulation Market, By Product type 4.1 Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIP) 4.2 Sheets & Films

4.3 Foils

4.4 Foams

4.5 Coatings

4.6 Other Product types

5 Thin Insulation Market, By Material

5.1 Aerogels

5.2 Fiberglass

5.3 Metals

5.4 Plastic Foams

5.5 Silica Aerogels

5.6 Mineral Wool

5.7 Other Materials

5.7.1.1 Cotton wool

5.7.1.2 Cellulose insulation

6 Thin Insulation Market, By Application

6.1 Wires & Cables

6.2 Thermal Packaging

6.3 Pipe Coatings

6.4 Building Thermal Insulation

6.5 Automotive

6.6 Other Applications

6.6.1.1 Residential construction

6.6.1.2 Nonresidential Construction

6.6.1.3 Industrial and Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) application

6.6.1.4 Commercial and industrial construction

6.6.1.4.1 Commercial and industrial construction Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7 Thin Insulation Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Xtratherm

9.2 Rockwool Group

9.3 Owens Corning

9.4 Kingspan Insulation

9.5 Johns Manville

9.6 Huntsman Corporation

9.7 DOW Chemical Company

9.8 ContiTech AG

9.9 Celotax Saint Gobain

9.10 Cabot Corporation

9.11 BNZ Materials, Inc.

9.12 BASF Polyurethanes GmbH

9.13 Armacell International S.A.

9.14 Actis Insulation Ltd.

9.15 3M Company

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/83pbc2/global_thin

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716