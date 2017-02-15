Global $330.4 Billion Pressure Pumping Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025: Increasing Demand for Advanced Drilling Techniques - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pressure Pumping Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Pressure Pumping Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 15.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $330.4 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising drilling activities in developing nations, growing demand for energy and increasing demand for advanced drilling techniques.

Based on resource type the market is categorized into conventional and unconventional. Depending on the service type the market is segmented by hydraulic fracturing, cementing services and other services. Cementing Services are further sub-segmented into primary cementing and remedial cementing. Other services are further sub-segmented into sand controlling services and Acidization. By well type, market is segregated by horizontal and vertical.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Strategic Benchmarking

1.5 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising drilling activities in developing nations

3.1.2 Growing demand for energy

3.1.3 Increasing demand for advanced drilling techniques

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Pressure Pumping Market, By Resource Type

4.1 Conventional

4.2 Unconventional

5 Pressure Pumping Market, By Service Type

5.1 Hydraulic Fracturing

5.2 Cementing Services

5.2.1.1 Primary Cementing

5.2.1.2 Remedial Cementing

5.3 Other Services

5.3.1.1 Sand Controlling Services

5.3.1.2 Acidization

6 Pressure Pumping Market, By Well Type

6.1 Horizontal

6.2 Vertical

7 Pressure Pumping Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Frac Tech Services International

9.2 Schlumberger Limited

9.3 Nabors Industries Ltd.,

9.4 China Oilfield Services

9.5 OilServ

9.6 Trican Well Service Ltd.

9.7 Halliburton Company

9.8 Baker Hughes

9.9 National Oilwell Varco

9.10 RPC Inc.

9.11 Weatherford International

9.12 Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

9.13 National Drilling Company

9.14 Superior Energy Services, Inc.

9.15 Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

9.16 Pioneer Energy Services

9.17 Key Energy Services

9.18 Sanjel Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jc4l79/global_pressure

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716