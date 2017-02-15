TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- Khan Resources Inc. ("Khan" or the "Company") (CSE: KRI)(CSE: KRI.CN) announces that its Dutch subsidiary, Khan Resources BV, has now received an amended preliminary tax assessment from the Dutch tax authority. As announced on December 22, 2016, the initial assessment amounted to EUR13.4 million based on a taxable income of EUR45.8 million for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2016. The amended preliminary tax assessment amounts to EUR3.3 million based on a taxable income of EUR13.2 million.

Management of the Company along with its external advisors are of the opinion that the amended assessment remains in substantial error. As disclosed, Khan Resources BV had previously received opinions from the Dutch affiliates of two Tier 1 global accounting firms that Khan Resources BV should have nil taxable income for the subject taxation year. In addition, Khan Resources BV has not yet filed its tax return for such year and is unable to determine the basis for the Government's assessment.

Khan Resources BV received US$14.9 million in May, 2016 as its proportionate share of a US$70 million agreement negotiated with the Government of Mongolia to settle an international arbitration dispute initiated in 2011. The taxable income assessment of EUR13.2 million appears to be a direct translation of the US$14.9 million received from Mongolia into Euros at a historical rate, without deduction for basis and losses, however the assessment does not include any details for the determination.

Mr. Grant Edey, Chairman and CEO of Khan, commented "We believe that this second assessment is groundless and is very disruptive to our objective of returning the funds received from Mongolia to our shareholders. It appears that the Dutch authorities have disregarded any nexus between the funds received from Mongolia and our investment in Mongolia and have chosen to treat the funds in a manner similar to found money."

Management will use all available procedures at its disposal to rectify this assessment in a timely manner.

