

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB3.96 Bln. vs. RMB2.35 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 68.5% -EPS (Q4): RMB29.88 vs. RMB17.78 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 68.1% -Revenue (Q4): RMB12.10 Bln vs. RMB7.90 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 53.2%



