

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) announced its 2017 revenue will increase 2% to 3%, to $8.8 to $8.95 billion. The company estimates 2017 adjusted earnings per share will be $3.05 to $3.75, an increase of 16% at the midpoint. The company noted that the estimate includes a positive impact from currency exchange rates of approximately 10 cents per share.



The company also expects that it will generate $450 to $500 million of free cash flow in 2017, and that it will repurchase $300 million or more of common stock in the year.



