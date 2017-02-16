Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2017) - One of the easiest ways to gage whether or not a company is meeting customer expectations or is in a state of decline is how well they meet their goals. The Atlas Group LC has had an annual increase in sales and customer growth every year since they opened their doors in May of 1995 and 2016 was no different.



Our continual growth in the Las Vegas residential property management market can be attributed to accessible experienced, bilingual personnel, and very reasonable fees. Our offices are not hampered by layers of authority or divisions of labor. At the Atlas Group we train our people to be able to do just about everything. It is very frustrating for an owner or a tenant to deal with several different people to get a couple of easy questions answered. Some firms have one person handle maintenance, another shows property, someone else inspects property, and another person handles all the finances. This is frustrating and confusing for everyone. At the Atlas Group an owner or a tenant only has to talk to one efficient property manager to get all their questions answered. In addition our owners are not locked into a long term contract. Being required to stay with a management company, or for us to keep an owner, when the chemistry is not positive, is not good for anyone. We want owners to stay with us because of what we do for them, not because they have to.

Last year there were two property managers in specific that stood out above the rest. One of our more seasoned professionals, Lando Stracner, increased his managed portfolio by over 38%. Not to be outdone, Noe Avila, one of our newest team members increased his managed volume by 78%. Both of these individuals, along with everyone at the Atlas Group LC, do their very best to give their clients the best service possible.

If you have a residential property, whether it be a house, condo, townhome or apartment complex, give them a call and see how they can reduce your stress when it comes to your greater Las Vegas valley rental. They can be reached at 702-244-4777 or on their website at https://www.property-mgmt.com. Take a minute and check out what other owners and tenants have to say in their Google Reviews.

Contact:

Andrew Pourghahreman

725-244-4700