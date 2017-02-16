Iraqi Governor uses Twitter to thank Janus Global Operations for the company's 'great progress' in removing IEDs

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The governor of Iraq's Anbar Province has used social media to thank Janus Global Operations (JGO), an international stability operations company, for helping to rid the province of landmines and other unexploded ordnance and for training Iraqis to eliminate such threats themselves.

Anbar Gov. Sohaib Alrawi posted on Twitter, "International Co. Janus Global Operations making great progress in demining ops/training Iraqis to protect lives and rebuild livelihoods Anbar."

Tennessee-based JGO has worked since spring 2016 clearing mines, improvised explosive devices, and other explosive remnants of war from Ramadi, Iraq, the province's largest city. JGO has also been training Iraqis in techniques to deal with explosive devices.

JGO's work in Anbar takes place under a State Department contract and in close cooperation with the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, the U.N. Mission in Iraq, and with funding from the governments of Canada, Germany, Denmark, and the U.S.

The Anbar project that Janus Global is executing has allowed the international community to begin stabilization and reconstruction efforts in Ramadi, tasks impossible to undertake without first clearing mines, IEDs and other explosives left behind by ISIL as it was driven out of Ramadi.

"Everyone at JGO is honored that Governor Alrawi publicly thanked our team for the work we're doing in his province," said Matt Kaye, JGO president and CEO. "It's a privilege to have earned the trust of the U.S., Canadian, German and Danish Governments, which have funded this effort, and be allowed to help people reclaim their lives from violent extremism."

Janus Global Operations is an integrated stability operations company employing thousands of people worldwide. The company's client services include risk management; munitions management; demining and mitigation of unexploded ordnance; intelligence support; logistics; communications; life support, and other services, often in some of the world's most difficult environments. The company's website is www.janusgo.com.

