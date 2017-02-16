CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- Blackbird Energy Inc. ("Blackbird") (TSX VENTURE: BBI) is pleased to report that it has closed the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 8 gross sections of Montney rights (2.8 net) (the "Acquisition Lands") from Paramount Resources Ltd. ("Paramount") pursuant to the terms of a purchase and sale agreement dated February 2, 2017. The Acquisition is effective February 1, 2017.

Blackbird issued an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares to Paramount as consideration for the Acquisition (the "Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares are subject to a hold period expiring June 16, 2017.

The Acquisition Lands increase Blackbird's Montney rights at Elmworth / Pipestone to 102 gross sections (96.8 net).

About Blackbird

Blackbird Energy Inc. is a highly innovative oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the condensate and liquids-rich Montney fairway at Elmworth, near Grande Prairie, Alberta.

For more information please view our Corporate Presentation at www.blackbirdenergyinc.com.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE INC. HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Contacts:

Blackbird Energy Inc.

Garth Braun

Chairman, CEO and President

(403) 500-5550

gbraun@blackbirdenergyinc.com



Blackbird Energy Inc.

Jeff Swainson

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 699-9929

jswainson@blackbirdenergyinc.com



Blackbird Energy Inc.

Joshua Mann

Vice President, Business Development

(403) 390-2144

josh@blackbirdenergyinc.com

www.blackbirdenergyinc.com



