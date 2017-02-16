Catherine Driscoll, Content Development Manager at Warc



Amanda Benfell PR Manager, Warc Email: amanda@gunnreport.com Tel: +44 20 7467 8125

LONDON, Feb 16, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Warc, the global marketing intelligence service, has today released its IPA Effectiveness Awards Report, an in-depth study of effective marketing trends based on the winners of the IPA's biennial competition celebrating advertising that has demonstrated a clear return on investment.Catherine Driscoll, Content Development Manager at Warc, says, "We've made a comprehensive data analysis of the entries to the 2016 IPA Effectiveness Awards, which are renowned for their rigorous judging process."As media usage changes, metrics adapt and creative approaches differ, our Report provides detailed and valuable insights, trends and lessons to the industry of advertising that works."Warc's IPA Effectiveness Awards Report highlights the following key insights and marketing trends:Television remains top effectiveness driver: A significant rise in the use of emotion as a creative approach, suggesting a long-term brand building strategy, was used by many successful entrants. While digital media channels are an important part of these campaigns, the findings show that television-led campaigns are still extremely successful at generating ROI for a brand. Social media was used less as a lead channel but more as a supportive and amplifying medium.Brands increasingly look to profit and penetration: Whilst sales has been a reliable indicator for proving the payback on marketing investment, in 2016 there has been a notable swing towards profit and penetration as the most important business measures. Buzz and social media measures have become the dominant soft metrics and as marketers act on advice to drive fame rather than awareness, there is a strong increase in PR value.There is no one-size-fits-all model of effectiveness: A test and learn approach to drive improvement is now a common theme in effective brand marketing. A wide range of strategies - multi-market television advertising, agile online programmatic and tight data-driven targeting - are now used with the return on investment achieved by both small and large budget campaigns providing inspiration for brands of all types as well as opportunities for new learnings from the different approaches.Purpose marketing comes to the fore: Purpose-driven marketing has been a key trend in the industry and can lead to commercial success. Purpose should be fully integrated across the company and be a good fit for the brand. Campaigns that involved consumer participation were also a key theme to help build momentum and engagement. The most successful can cross geographical and cultural barriers and can resonate beyond its original target.The comprehensive IPA Effectiveness Report 2016 is available to read in full on www.warc.comDavid Tiltman, Warc's head of content, will be discussing the report's findings with a panel of leading client and agency representatives at an IPA-hosted event in London on the evening of Monday 27 February. http://www.ipa.co.uk/events/10-lessons-for-marketers.The IPA Effectiveness Awards are the world's most rigorous industry competition that rewards campaigns that demonstrate their marketing payback. In total, 11 gold, 13 silver and 15 bronze prizes, along with nine special prizes were awarded. The top prize, the Grand Prix, was awarded to John Lewis's agencies adam&eveDDB and Manning Gottlieb OMD for proving how their heart-warming Christmas campaigns between 2012-2015 increased sales during the festive season by 16% on average, and produced over 8 British pound of profit for every 1 British pound spent. As a result, John Lewis's annual market share increased to 29.6%, its highest level ever.About the IPA Effectiveness AwardsThe IPA Effectiveness Awards are advertising's most uncompromising competition that provides the winners with proof and independent validation that their marketing works. Held every two years, the Awards are open to any communications agency, media owner or advertiser worldwide. Entries can feature campaigns involving any product category, country or size of budget. www.ipa.co.ukAbout Warc - ideas and evidence for marketing peopleWarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence and insights from the world's leading brands. Warc helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. Warc's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.Warc also publishes leading journals including Admap, Market Leader, the Journal of Advertising Research and the International Journal of the Market Research Society. In addition to its own content, Warc features advertising case studies and best practices from more than 50 respected industry sources, including: ARF, Effies, Cannes Lions, ESOMAR and IPA. Warc hosts three annual global case study competitions: The Warc Awards, Warc Innovation Awards, Warc Media Awards as well as the Warc Asian Strategy Awards.Founded in 1985, Warc is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.Contact:Amanda BenfellPR Manager, WarcEmail: amanda.benfell@warc.comTel: +44 20 7467 8125Source: Warc - Ideas and evidence for marketing peopleContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.