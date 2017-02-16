Bureau Veritas to Launch Smart Wear Testing Solution at MWC Barcelona

KOWLOON BAY, Hong Kong, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- AiQ Smart Clothing to also provide insights into the value of testing for their BioMan Sports Collection

Bureau Veritas, together with 7layers, leaders in testing, inspection/audit, advisory and certification services for the Smartworld, have announced they will be launching their new suite of Smart Wear testing solutions for products including Trackers, VR Headsets and Smart Clothing at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 at 10:30a.m. Co-presenting at the launch will be one of Bureau Veritas strategic partners, TexRay's AiQ Smart Clothing, who will be showcasing their BioMan range of products that successfully completed the Smart Wear program from Bureau Veritas.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20151216/296440LOGO )



Bureau Veritas have announced they are also offering a select number of interested Mobile World Congress visitors the chance to join their product launch, together with AiQ Smart Clothing, being held on Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 on Stand #1F50 in Hall 1 at 10:30a.m. To express an interest in attending, visitors can register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BV-MWC2017-BCN. For those that are not able to attend, Bureau Veritas are offering e-copies of the materials post show.

Elizabeth Hausler, VP of Global Technical Services at Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services and Technical Lead for the Smart Wear Solutions Program commented, "As two mature industries converge, there are many challenges facing manufacturers of smart wear products. There is a need for industry standards, the need to address consumer concerns and the real issue of understanding the regulatory framework for this new category of product. Our unique position in having global capabilities covering traditional physical and chemical testing as well as connectivity testing meant we were able to address these challenges. We first carried out a comprehensive consumer panel evaluation to identify the real concerns of users. We then adapted existing well-known standards covering both physical, chemical as well connectivity requirements. Moving forward, we will also continue to leverage our leading industry position including our chair position within standards bodies such as the ASTM Committee on Smart Textiles (D13.50) and AATCC's research committee on Electronically Integrated Textiles (RA111)."

# END #

A b out Mobile World Congress

Held between 27 February and 2 March and organized by the GSMA, the annual event provides a venue for over 100,000 industry players and over 2,000 exhibitors from all over the world to gather, network, exchange ideas and showcase cutting-edge technologies and the most innovative products & solutions.

Website: https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/



About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services. Founded in 1828, the group has more than 68,400 employees in about 1,400 offices and laboratories around the world. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performances by offering innovative services and solutions in order to ensure that their products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environment protection and social responsibility.

Website: www.bureauveritas.com



Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance and sustainability provider for the global consumer product and retail markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspections, certification, audits and engineering services for a wide range of consumer products. These products include soft goods; electrical and electronic products; smartworld products and services including wireless and mobile devices; automotive equipment; hard goods; toys and juvenile products; premiums; food products as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products.

Website: www.bureauveritas.com/cps



About A i Q Smart clothing

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc. plays a crucial role within the Smart Clothing supply chain by offering a complete and vertical integration of functional and fashionable technologies. It excels in the textile incorporation of technology by combining and installing multiple key components from King's Metal Fiber Technologies www.kingsmetalfiber.com , one of Tex-Ray subsidiaries. They also specialize in developing wearable systems that are fully compatible with their downstream manufacturer and parent company, Tex-Ray.



In 2009, the idea of joining textiles and electronics became a reality with the beginning of the AiQ Smart Clothing project that was born as a department of Tex-Ray. For years they have been setting the standards in the Smart Clothing industry and, in 2012, AiQ Smart Clothing Inc. emerged as a subsidiary company. Based in Taiwan and with years of industry know-how, AiQ Smart Clothing Inc. is an ideal partner for wearable technology solutions. Visitors to Mobile World Congress can visit AiQ Smart Clothing at Congress Square on Stand CS125.

AiQ Website: http://www.aiqsmartclothing.com/

Tex-Ray Website: http://www.texray.com/