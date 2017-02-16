EVS Broadcast Equipment: EVS Broadcast Equipment announces broadcast services contract with HBS AG

Publication on February 16, 2017, before market opening

Regulated information

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

Liege, Belgium, February 16, 2017 - EVS Broadcast Equipment, the leading provider of live video production systems, today announces it has recently signed a major contract related to a large upcoming sporting event.

The deal covers equipment for the live and near-live production infrastructure of the event and will include video production servers, live replays, slow-mo and on-the-fly editing solutions, advanced content management and media sharing workflow systems and the EVS C-Cast technology offering enhanced experience for viewers with multi-angle and exclusive sequences delivery through second screen applications during the live events.

The rental value of this contract is around EUR 7 million. Around 15% will be booked in 2Q17. The remainder will be booked in 2Q18 and 3Q18.

Yvan ABSIL, CFO

Geoffroy d'OULTREMONT, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 14. E-mail:corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com (http://www.evs.com/)



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company's concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company's products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the technology leader for live video production. The company introduced Live Slow Motion replay in 1994, and has continued to build on its reputation for quality and reliability with solutions that enhance live sports, entertainment and news content. Innovations - such as the C-Cast multimedia platform and DYVI IT-based switcher - are raising the bar for live production enrichment, management and distribution. Broadcasters, rights owners, producers and venues alike use EVS to maximize the value of their productions and increase revenue streams. The company is headquartered in Belgium with around 500 employees in offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com (http://www.evs.com/)





