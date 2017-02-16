sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 16.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,983 Euro		+0,033
+0,17 %
WKN: A1W7Q9 ISIN: BE0974260896 Ticker-Symbol: 1C0 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELYAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CELYAD SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,075
19,229
15.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CELYAD SA
CELYAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELYAD SA18,983+0,17 %