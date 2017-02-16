Lubrizol: Lubrizol to Participate at PU TECH 2017

CLEVELAND, February 16, 2017 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engineered Polymers business announces that it will be exhibiting at PU TECH 2017 organized by The Indian Polyurethane Association at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, New Delhi, India, March 8-10, 2017, stand no. K04/L02.

At PU TECH 2017, Lubrizol's Engineered Polymers business will highlight its latest innovative polymer solutions by focusing on the following thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) developments:

Estane ® TPU for maximum abrasion resistance, excellent high temperature and low temperature flexibility and very good chemical and hydrolysis resistance - expanding the boundaries of traditional TPUs in wire and cable applications and in markets demanding high performance, from oil and gas to transportation.

Novel aliphatic Pearlthane TPU expanding the broadest portfolio of superior staining and UV-resistant TPU solutions for the design of transparent or light-colored molded parts in wearables and automotive applications.

Fast-cycling Pearlthane TPU polycaprolactone copolyester solutions, fast-molding and low-density properties with improved abrasion and scratch resistance for high-end automotive interiors.

New, soft Pearlbond TPU 300 plasticizer-free series offers high-adhesion for bonding of any substrates in the textile market, even difficult ones, applied also in hot melt adhesives in footwear, leather goods, heat transfer labels, elastic seam tape and transportation.

Vishal Shinde, South Asia business leader, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers, notes, "Demand is continuously expanding for specialty materials that are plasticizer-free, provide good haptics, good aesthetics, and have a combination of outstanding mechanical properties and improved performance over a long period of time. As a result of Lubrizol's evolving technical developments, we can offer an innovative, wide-ranging portfolio of TPU solutions to various markets. Lubrizol's TPU materials occupy a unique position of meeting demand by providing a versatile range of grades from 52 shore A to 77 shore D hardness."





Visit stand no. K04/L02, March 8-10, 2017 at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, New Delhi, India where Lubrizol will showcase the performance, versatility and durability of its TPU solutions.

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

With more than 55 years of experience and a worldwide network that includes formulation design, manufacturing, R&D and cutting-edge technologies, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com. (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com)



About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a technology-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It produces and supplies technologies to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. These technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care and personal care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions. Our products for the oilfield market include technologies for exploration, production and transportation.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 9,000 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2015 were $7 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.



*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

Lubrizol will be showcasing its latest TPU specialties at PU TECH 2017 for automotive, adhesives, textiles, wire and cable, hoses and footwear applications, among others.

Media Contacts

Michael Priola

+1 216 447-5697

The Lubrizol Corporation

Lidia Valcarcel

+34 93 579-9565

Lubrizol Advanced Materials Inc.

Web Sites

www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers)

www.lubrizol.com (https://www.lubrizol.com/)

###





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire

