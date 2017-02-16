Ablynx: ABLYNX WILL ANNOUNCE ITS 2016 FULL YEAR RESULTS WITH WEBCAST ON 23 FEBRUARY 2017

The Ablynx management team will host a conference call and webcast during which the full year results for 2016 will be presented, followed by a Q&A session. This event will be held on Thursday 23 February 2017 at 4.00 pm CET/10.00 am EST.
The conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed by clicking here (http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/2jr22hve). If you would like to participate in the Q&A session, please dial +32(0)2 402 3092, confirmation code 8519613. Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast and copy of the presentation will be available on the Ablynx website under the http://www.ablynx.com/news/events-presentations/ (http://www.ablynx.com/news/events-presentations/).
About Ablynx
Ablynx (http://www.ablynx.com/) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies® (http://www.ablynx.com/technology-innovation/understanding-nanobodies/), proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes (http://www.ablynx.com/rd-portfolio/overview/) in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Merck & Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com (http://www.ablynx.com).
