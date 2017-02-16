Ablynx: ABLYNX WILL ANNOUNCE ITS 2016 FULL YEAR RESULTS WITH WEBCAST ON 23 FEBRUARY 2017

will announce its full year results for 2016 on Thursday 23 February 2017 at 7.00 am CET.

The Ablynx management team will host a conference call and webcast during which the full year results for 2016 will be presented, followed by a Q&A session. This event will be held on Thursday 23 February 2017 at 4.00 pm CET/10.00 am EST.

The conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed by clicking here (http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/2jr22hve). If you would like to participate in the Q&A session, please dial +32(0)2 402 3092, confirmation code 8519613. Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast and copy of the presentation will be available on the Ablynx website under the http://www.ablynx.com/news/events-presentations/ (http://www.ablynx.com/news/events-presentations/).

About Ablynx

Ablynx (http://www.ablynx.com/) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies® (http://www.ablynx.com/technology-innovation/understanding-nanobodies/), proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes (http://www.ablynx.com/rd-portfolio/overview/) in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Merck & Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com (http://www.ablynx.com).

