sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 16.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,68 Euro		+0,038
+2,31 %
WKN: A0B97B ISIN: NO0010215684 Ticker-Symbol: KY7 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKASTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AKASTOR ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,673
1,73
08:08
1,696
1,726
08:08
16.02.2017 | 07:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Akastor ASA: Fourth quarter and preliminary annual results 2016

Highlights:
 
Several transactions were announced and concluded, releasing approximately NOK 2.6 billion
in cash;
 
  • Creation of Mitsui/AKOFS Offshore joint venture; cash release of USD 66 million
  • Sale of Frontica Business Solutions to Cognizant for NOK 1 025 million
  • Sale of Fjords Processing to National Oilwell Varco (NOV) for NOK 1 200 million
  • Frontica Advantage joined NES Global Talent in January 2017
· EBITDA for continuing operations of NOK 166 million
· Net debt reduced by NOK 2.5 billion to NOK 2.6 billion
· Reduced working capital in continuing businesses by NOK 628 million to NOK 1.1 billion
 
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
 
Media Contact:
 
 
 
Akastor
 
Tore Langballe, Head of Communications
 
+47 907 77 841
 
tore.langballe@akastor.com
 
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
 

Akastor Q416 final report (http://hugin.info/77/R/2079199/782737.pdf)
Akastor Q416 final presentation (http://hugin.info/77/R/2079199/782738.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)