Akastor ASA: Fourth quarter and preliminary annual results 2016

Several transactions were announced and concluded, releasing approximately NOK 2.6 billion

in cash;

Creation of Mitsui/AKOFS Offshore joint venture; cash release of USD 66 million

Sale of Frontica Business Solutions to Cognizant for NOK 1 025 million

Sale of Fjords Processing to National Oilwell Varco (NOV) for NOK 1 200 million

Frontica Advantage joined NES Global Talent in January 2017

· EBITDA for continuing operations of NOK 166 million

· Net debt reduced by NOK 2.5 billion to NOK 2.6 billion

· Reduced working capital in continuing businesses by NOK 628 million to NOK 1.1 billion

