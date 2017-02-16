Flow Traders NV: FLOW TRADERS' FREE FLOAT INCREASES TO APPROXIMATELY 71.3% AS MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS PLACE APPROXIMATELY 5.9 MILLION SHARES WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

FLOW TRADERS' FREE FLOAT INCREASES TO APPROXIMATELY 71.3% AS MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS PLACE APPROXIMATELY 5.9 MILLION SHARES WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

16 February 2017, AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands - Flow Traders' free float increases to approximately 71.3% as major shareholders Summit Partners, Avalon and Javak have sold approximately 5.9 million shares in an accelerated bookbuilding process. No shares were issued or sold by the company.

Flow Traders N.V. ("Flow Traders") has been informed that its major shareholders Summit Partners, Avalon Holding B.V. ("Avalon") and Javak Investments B.V. ("Javak") have placed approximately 5.9 million Flow Traders shares with institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding process.

No shares were issued or sold by the company. The shares placed represent approximately 12.65% of Flow Traders' issued share capital. This will increase Flow Traders' free float to approximately 71.3%[1] (#_ftn1).

Immediately upon completion of the transaction, Summit Partners will no longer hold any shares in the capital of Flow Traders, and Javak and Avalon will each hold approximately 12.3% of Flow Traders' issued share capital.

Flow Traders would like to thank Summit Partners for their invaluable support over these last nine years. Summit's deep experience in the financial services and technology sectors helped to drive the rapid expansion of our business and to position Flow Traders as a global leader in the ETP market. As a result of the transaction, Summit Partners ceases to be a party to the relationship agreement that was entered into by and between Flow Traders, Summit Partners, Javak and Avalon in connection with Flow Traders' IPO. This agreement includes, among other things, a right for Summit Partners to designate a supervisory board member for appointment. Han Sikkens, a Managing Director of Summit Partners, has agreed to remain on Flow Traders' Supervisory Board for the remainder of his term, ending on the date of the general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2018.

Contact Details



Flow Traders N.V.

Serge Enneman / Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: Investor.relations@flowtraders.com (mailto:Investor.relations@flowtraders.com)





Important legal information

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



[1] (#_ftnref1) Free float defined as the outstanding capital less shareholdings exceeding 5%, except where such interests are held by a) collective investment schemes/mutual funds or b) pension funds, and excluding shares held by members of Flow Traders' Management Board

