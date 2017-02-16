

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter net result, group share, rose to 362 million euros from 276 million euros in the prior year.



EBITDA grew to 571 million euros from 532 million euros last year.



Quarterly revenue declined to 6.09 billion euros from 6.24 billion euros in the prior year.



Air France-KLM carried 22.61 million passengers in the fourth-quarter, an increase of 6.0% over last year.



The Group targets a growth for the passenger group (Air France, KLM and Transavia) of between 3.0% and 3.5% measured in ASKs for 2017 in order to regain the offensive in long-haul and to improve the performance in medium-haul.



The unit cost reduction target for 2017 is in excess of 1.5% at constant currency, fuel price and pension related expenses.



The Full Year 2017 fuel bill is expected to increase by 100 million dollars compared to 2016 and to reach 4.9 billion euros, and the Full Year 2018 fuel bill is expected to increase to 5.0 billion euros.



The Group pursues a further reduction in net debt, targeting an adjusted net debt to EBITDAR below 2.5x mid cycle by the end of 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX