Tetragon Financial Group Limited ("TFG") Hosts Investor Call on 2 March 2017

TFG announces that it will host a conference call for investors on Thursday, 2 March 2017 at 14:00 GMT/09:00 EST to discuss its 2016 annual results and to provide a company update.

During the call, TFG's investment manager will also seek to address questions raised by investors since the last quarterly update conference call, including questions e-mailed to ir@tetragoninv.com. We are, however, unable to guarantee we can answer all submitted questions.

Getting Access to the Call, Online Presentation and Q&A:

The audio portion of the conference call may be accessed by dialing +44(0)80-8237-0030 in the UK and +1-866-928-7517 in the United States. Please be prepared to provide the Participant Pin Code 97193613#.

The call will be accompanied by a live presentation which can be viewed online by registering at the link below. In addition, questions can be submitted online while watching the presentation. You will still need to dial in to the audio portion of the call above if you choose to view the presentation online. We would encourage you to log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1237559&s=1&k=0E356610DA3600587465F48303AA8E15

Presentation Replay:

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days. You can access the reply through the link provided above or by visiting the TFG website where an MP4 recording will be available.

About TFG:

TFG is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company traded on Euronext Amsterdam N.V. under the ticker symbol "TFG.NA" and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange under ticker symbol "TFG.LN".TFG's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The Company's investment portfolio comprises a broad range of assets, including a diversified alternative asset management business, TFG Asset Management, and covers bank loans, real estate, equities, credit, convertible bonds and infrastructure.

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of TFG have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. TFG does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, TFG has not been and will not be registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. TFG is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.

For further information, please contact:



TFG:

David Wishnow/Greg Wadsworth

Investor Relations

ir@tetragoninv.com



Press Inquiries:

Prosek Partners

Andy Merrill and Ryan FitzGibbon

+1-212-279-3115 ext. 216 and ext. 234

Pro-tetragon@prosek.com



