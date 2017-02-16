sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 16.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,811 Euro		+0,035
+0,25 %
WKN: A1W4RC ISIN: US2774614067 Ticker-Symbol: KODN 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,789
14,074
08:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARCHOS SA
ARCHOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCHOS SA1,3820,00 %
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY13,811+0,25 %