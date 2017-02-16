Eastman Kodak Company today announced it has selected ARCHOS, a pioneer in consumer electronics and a strong pan-European company, as a brand licensee in the European tablet market.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170215006367/en/

The agreement with ARCHOS is the latest extension of Kodak's brand licensing program and follows on the heels of the successful European launch of the KODAK EKTRA Smartphone.

"We are very proud to become one of Kodak's licensees to jointly develop their brand into the tablet world. We truly look forward to putting these devices into people's hands", said ARCHOS CEO, Loïc Poirier.

"We are excited to be adding ARCHOS to our portfolio of brand licensees," said Brian Cruz, Vice President and General Manager of Kodak's Consumer Products Group. "ARCHOS has a strong track record in the computer tablet sector. The French brand was the first to introduce a GOOGLE ANDROID tablet in 2009 and is recognized as a key player in the European tablet market with broad retail presence."

The KODAK tablet products will combine chic design with the latest technologies. Apps preloaded on the tablets will provide photo and video enthusiasts with creative options and an 8MP back camera for catching and enjoying memories from daily life will be included. 3G connectivity will enable consumers to share their favorite photos and videos in real time with family and friends.

The KODAK tablets will be available in stores across Europe before summer 2017.

About ARCHOS

ARCHOS, a pioneer in consumer electronics, continues to innovate and revolutionize the consumer electronics market. Among others, the French manufacturer was first with an HDD MP3 player in 2000, a multimedia player in 2003, Google Android powered tablets in 2009, a connected Smart Home in 2014 and PicoWAN, the first collaborative network dedicated to the IoT, in 2016. Today, ARCHOS offers its own line of tablets, smartphones and connected objects worldwide. It also markets and distributes high-value innovative products associated with the tablet and smartphone markets: urban mobility, smart entertainment. With headquarters in France, offices in Europe and in Asia, ARCHOS has become a strong pan-European player and is furthering its international expansion. ARCHOS is quoted on Compartment C of Eurolist, Euronext Paris, ISIN Code: FR0000182479.

About Kodak

Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. We provide directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. With our world-class R&D capabilities, innovative solutions portfolio and highly trusted brand, Kodak is helping customers around the globe to sustainably grow their own businesses and enjoy their lives. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, follow us on Twitter @Kodak, or like us on Facebook at Kodak.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170215006367/en/

Contacts:

ARCHOS

Bénédicte Ernoult, +33 1 69 33 16 90

Marketing Director

ernoult@archos.com

or

Emmanuelle Bureau du Colombierl, +33 1 69 33 13 78

Communication PR Manager

ebdc@archos.com

or

Kodak

Gill Beard, +44 (0)192 365 2727

Public Relations Manager

Gillian.beard@kodak.com

or

Nicholas Rangel, +1 585-615-0549

Media and Public Relations Manager

nicholas.rangel@kodak.com