Moody's Analytics has won two categories in the inaugural InsuranceERM Awards. The Moody's Analytics RiskIntegrity™ Suite earned the award for Best Solvency II Solution, while the Economic Scenario Generator (ESG) took the top spot in its category.

The Moody's Analytics RiskIntegrity Suite helps insurers meet their Solvency II requirements with capabilities including internal model and standard formula calculations, regulatory reporting, and data management. More broadly, the RiskIntegrity Suite enables insurers to perform a wide range of capital and solvency calculation measurement, data management and reporting activities.

The Moody's Analytics ESG allows insurers and financial institutions to conduct extensive financial analysis in support of their risk management efforts. Clients use the ESG to assess group-wide economic and regulatory capital, develop capital management strategies, and price complex embedded guarantees and options. The ESG has enabled clients to transition to new interest rate models and calibration approaches for the modeling of both low, and negative, interest rates.

"We are delighted to be recognized in this year's InsuranceERM Awards," said Colin Holmes, Managing Director-Insurance Solutions at Moody's Analytics. "Solvency II has posed significant challenges for insurers, from its conception to the current post-implementation environment. With our solutions, Moody's Analytics plays a key role in supporting the industry to meet these challenges."

"With the RiskIntegrity Suite and its ESG offering, Moody's Analytics is at the forefront of insurance risk management and compliance technology," said Chris Cundy, Managing Editor of InsuranceERM. "Winning two categories reflects the company's commitment to helping insurers successfully navigate evolving markets and regulatory regimes."

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics helps capital markets and risk management professionals worldwide respond to an evolving marketplace with confidence. The company offers unique tools and best practices for measuring and managing risk through expertise and experience in credit analysis, economic research and financial risk management. By providing leading-edge software, advisory services, and research, including the proprietary analysis of Moody's Investors Service, Moody's Analytics integrates and customizes its offerings to address specific business challenges. Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO), which reported revenue of $3.5 billion in 2015, employs approximately 10,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 36 countries. Further information is available at www.moodysanalytics.com

