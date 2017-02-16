Graham-Pelton Consulting announces Scottish office and expansion

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid growth of the European operating unit of Graham-Pelton Consulting shows no sign of slowing with the opening of a new office in Edinburgh to further support our growing list of prestigious clients. A dedicated team of professionals local to the area are led by Karen Cairney and Colin McCallum; two leading lights in the Scottish fundraising sector.

Scottish clients to date include institutions such as University of St Andrews, Glasgow Life, Glasgow Caledonian University, University of Dundee, the James Hutton Institute and George Watson College.

Karen Cairney was most recently Director of External Relations and Communications for Edinburgh Napier University. Karen has worked as a senior level advancement professional in the charitable and educational sectors for over 25 years managing large teams in complex environments. She has experience working with a variety of different sectors including, health, education, arts, environment and social services, in the UK, Asia and North America.

Colin McCallum has led strategy and delivery of programmes of change at senior levels across a range of organisations and institutions throughout the UK, Europe, the USA, and Australia over the past 30 years. Colin is an award-winning advancement professional, mentor, trainer, and consultant.

Managing Director Shaun Horan says, "We are delighted to formalise our presence in Scotland with the opening of our Edinburgh office. Karen and Colin are flagship appointments for us. Their unrivalled experience coupled with their in-depth understanding of the cultural differences in the Scottish fundraising sector mean they will make a significant impact on our clients."

