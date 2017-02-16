Bank of America Corporation - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 15
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|(a)
|Name
|Catherine Bessant
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chief Operations and Technology Officer
|(b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|(a)
|Name
|Bank of America Corporation
|(b)
|LEI
|9DJT3UXIJIZJI4WXO774
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|2015 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) (derivative security linked to the issuer's common stock)
|Identification code
|N/A (No ISIN Code)
|(b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of 2015 RSUs (share settled)
|(c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|USD 0.00
|30,864
|(d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|(e)
|Date of the transaction
|2017-02-13
|(f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|5.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shares of common stock
|Identification code
|US0605051046
|(b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares of common stock upon vesting of 2015 RSUs (share settled)
|(c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|USD 23.40
|16,082
|(d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|(e)
|Date of the transaction
|2017-02-13
|(f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|6.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shares of common stock
|Identification code
|US0605051046
|(b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares returned to issuer for taxes upon vesting of 2015 RSUs (share settled)
|(c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|USD 23.40
|14,782
|(d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|(e)
|Date of the transaction
|2017-02-13
|(f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue