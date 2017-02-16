

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Swiss foods giant Nestle SA (NSRGY, NSTR.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 profit attributable to shareholders of the parent declined to 8.53 billion Swiss francs from last year's 9.07 billion francs. Earnings per share fell to 2.75 francs from 2.89 francs last year.



The latest results were impacted by several items, the largest one being a one-off non-cash adjustment to deferred taxes.



Underlying earnings per share were 3.40 francs, up 3.4 percent in constant currency.



Sales of 89.47 billion francs edged up 0.8 percent from 88.79 billion francs last year. Foreign exchange impact was negative 1.6 percent. On an organic basis, sales grew 3.2 percent, with continued strong real internal growth of 2.4 percent.



Further, the company said that at the Annual General Meeting on April 6, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 2.30 francs per share.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company expects organic growth between 2 percent and 4 percent. In order to drive future profitability, the company plans to increase restructuring costs considerably in 2017. As a result, the trading operating profit margin in constant currency is expected to be stable. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase.



