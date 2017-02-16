Vantaa, Finland, 2017-02-16 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 16 February, 2017 at 09.00 am (EET)



Financial information for 2016 according to new segment structure



As of the first quarter 2017 Cramo has decided to publish its financial information according to the new segment structure. The financial information by the new segment structure for the financial year 2016 is provided below.



Sales (EUR 1,000) 1-3/16 1-6/16 1-9/16 1-12/16 Equipment rental, Scandinavia 85,710 182,792 275,135 378,839 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Finland and Eastern Europe 28,131 62,548 101,184 138,633 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Central Europe 13,795 33,915 57,584 77,888 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eliminations 0 -3 -25 -31 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental 127,637 279,252 433,878 595,329 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Modular space 28,014 55,680 86,027 117,603 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-allocated & eliminations -215 -393 -518 -646 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Group 155,436 334,539 519,387 712,287 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



EBITA (EUR 1,000) 1-3/16 1-6/16 1-9/16 1-12/16 Equipment rental, Scandinavia 10,783 26,766 45,683 60,867 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Finland and Eastern Europe -495 4,648 15,217 21,667 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Central Europe -3,381 -1,583 2,171 3,787 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eliminations 14 -99 -176 -162 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental 6,920 29,732 62,895 86,159 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Modular space 7,949 15,043 22,539 30,753 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-allocated & eliminations -1,911 -5,204 -6,933 -10,173 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Group 12,958 39,570 78,501 106,739 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



EBITA margin 1-3/16 1-6/16 1-9/16 1-12/16 Equipment rental, Scandinavia 12.6 % 14.6 % 16.6 % 16.1 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Finland and Eastern Europe -1.8 % 7.4 % 15.0 % 15.6 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Central Europe -24.5 % -4.7 % 3.8 % 4.9 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental 5.4 % 10.6 % 14.5 % 14.5 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Modular space 28.4 % 27.0 % 26.2 % 26.2 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Group 8.3 % 11.8 % 15.1 % 15.0 % --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



EBIT (EUR 1,000) 1-3/16 1-6/16 1-9/16 1-12/16 Equipment rental, Scandinavia 10,183 25,620 44,035 58,726 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Finland and Eastern Europe -1,138 3,365 13,295 17,831 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Central Europe -3,411 -1,642 2,083 3,670 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eliminations 14 -99 -176 -162 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental 5,648 27,244 59,237 80,065 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Modular space 7,937 15,019 22,503 30,705 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-allocated & Eliminations -1,911 -5,204 -6,933 -12,065 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Group 11,674 37,059 74,807 98,705 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



EBIT margin 1-3/16 1-6/16 1-9/16 1-12/16 Equipment rental, Scandinavia 11.9 % 14.0 % 16.0 % 15.5 % ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Equipment rental, Finland and Eastern Europe -4.0 % 5.4 % 13.1 % 12.9 % ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Equipment rental, Central Europe -24.7 % -4.8 % 3.6 % 4.7 % ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Equipment rental 4.4 % 9.8 % 13.7 % 13.4 % ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Modular space 28.3 % 27.0 % 26.2 % 26.1 % ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Group 7.5 % 11.1 % 14.4 % 13.9 % ------------------------------------------------------------------------------



CAPITAL EMPLOYED (EUR 1,000) 3/16 6/16 9/16 12/16 Equipment rental, Scandinavia 385,670 383,714 387,354 372,409 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Finland and Eastern Europe 159,580 166,347 174,730 173,514 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Central Europe 85,061 89,789 92,318 92,871 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eliminations -175 -290 -367 -353 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental 630,136 639,560 654,035 638,441 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Modular space 255,970 265,541 276,770 295,943 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-allocated & Eliminations 624 28,617 28,399 27,444 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Group 886,730 933,718 959,204 961,828 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ROCE 1-3/16 1-6/16 1-9/16 1-12/16 Equipment rental, Scandinavia 12.0 % 14.0 % 15.3 % 15.6 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Finland and Eastern Europe 8.2 % 9.0 % 9.9 % 10.8 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Central Europe -2.4 % -0.2 % 1.9 % 4.0 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental 9.1 % 10.7 % 11.9 % 12.7 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Modular space 12.9 % 12.3 % 11.8 % 11.1 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Group 9.0 % 9.7 % 10.6 % 10.6 % --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Comparable EBITA (EUR 1,000) 1-3/16 1-6/16 1-9/16 1-12/16 Equipment rental, Scandinavia 10,783 26,766 45,683 64,548 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Finland and Eastern Europe -495 4,648 15,217 22,312 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Central Europe -3,381 -1,583 2,171 3,787 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eliminations 14 -99 -176 -162 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental 6,920 29,732 62,895 90,485 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Modular space 7,949 15,043 22,539 30,753 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-allocated & eliminations -1,911 -5,204 -6,933 -10,173 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Group 12,958 39,570 78,501 111,065 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Comparable EBITA margin 1-3/16 1-6/16 1-9/16 1-12/16 Equipment rental, Scandinavia 12.6 % 14.6 % 16.6 % 17.0 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Finland and Eastern Europe -1.8 % 7.4 % 15.0 % 16.1 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Central Europe -24.5 % -4.7 % 3.8 % 4.9 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental 5.4 % 10.6 % 14.5 % 15.2 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Modular space 28.4 % 27.0 % 26.2 % 26.2 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Group 8.3 % 11.8 % 15.1 % 15.6 % --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Comparable EBIT 1-3/16 1-6/16 1-9/16 1-12/16 Equipment rental, Scandinavia 10,183 25,620 44,035 62,407 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Finland and Eastern Europe -1,138 3,365 13,295 19,764 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Central Europe -3,411 -1,642 2,083 3,670 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eliminations 14 -99 -176 -162 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental 5,648 27,244 59,237 85,679 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Modular space 7,937 15,019 22,503 30,705 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-allocated & eliminations -1,911 -5,204 -6,933 -10,173 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Group 11,674 37,059 74,807 106,212 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Comparable EBIT margin 1-3/16 1-6/16 1-9/16 1-12/16 Equipment rental, Scandinavia 11.9 % 14.0 % 16.0 % 16.5 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Finland and Eastern Europe -4.0 % 5.4 % 13.1 % 14.3 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Central Europe -24.7 % -4.8 % 3.6 % 4.7 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental 4.4 % 9.8 % 13.7 % 14.4 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Modular space 28.3 % 27.0 % 26.2 % 26.1 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Group 7.5 % 11.1 % 14.4 % 14.9 % --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Comparable ROCE 1-3/16 1-6/16 1-9/16 1-12/16 Equipment rental, Scandinavia 12.0 % 14.0 % 15.3 % 16.6 % ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Finland and Eastern Europe 8.2 % 9.0 % 9.9 % 12.0 % ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental, Central Europe -1.5 % 0.7 % 2.8 % 4.0 % ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equipment rental 9.2 % 10.9 % 12.1 % 13.6 % ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Modular space 12.9 % 12.3 % 11.8 % 11.1 % ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Group 9.3 % 9.9 % 10.7 % 11.4 % -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Additional information about sales



Sales by country (EUR 1,000) 1-3/16 1-6/16 1-9/16 1-12/16 ER Sweden 67,036 144,383 217,090 298,595 ---------------------------------------------------------------- MS Sweden 13,315 28,573 42,849 57,576 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Eliminations -166 -322 -437 -557 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sweden 80,186 172,634 259,501 355,614 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ER Finland 20,612 45,227 71,723 98,160 ---------------------------------------------------------------- MS Finland 7,971 13,637 22,769 31,060 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Finland 28,584 58,865 94,492 129,221 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ER Germany 11,311 27,721 46,529 62,308 ---------------------------------------------------------------- MS Germany 1,664 4,077 6,284 9,148 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Germany 12,975 31,797 52,812 71,455 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ER Norway 14,341 28,986 43,578 60,273 ---------------------------------------------------------------- MS Norway 1,629 3,187 4,780 7,076 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Norway 15,970 32,173 48,358 67,350 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Other countries 17,721 39,070 64,224 88,647 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Group 155,436 334,539 519,387 712,287 ----------------------------------------------------------------



Calculation formulas



EBITA = Operating profit (EBIT) + amortisation and impairment on intangible assets (purchase price allocations) arising from acquisitions



Comparable EBITA = EBITA - items affecting comparability



Capital employed = Tangible assets + intangible assets + investments in joint ventures + net working capital



ROCE = EBIT rolling 12 months / average capital employed of starting balance and ending balance



