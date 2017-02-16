KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE February 16, 2017 at 09:00 EET Konecranes has on February 15, 2017 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the holding of Terex Corporation in Konecranes Plc's shares and votes has fallen below 15 percent.



Total positions of Terex Corporation on February 15, 2017:



% of % of shares and Total Total number of shares voting rights of shares and and through financial both voting rights voting instruments (B) in % of issuer rights (A+B) (A) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation of 14.66 - 14.66 82,872,342 the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous 23.65 - 23.65 - notification --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



Shares and voting rights



Class/type Number of shares Number of shares % of shares and % of shares and of shares and voting and voting voting rights voting rights ISIN code rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI40002329 12,150,000 - 14.66 - 96 (Class B shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 12,150,000 - 14.66 - --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Terex Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity.



