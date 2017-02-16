sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 16.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,502 Euro		-0,986
-2,78 %
WKN: 899827 ISIN: FI0009005870 Ticker-Symbol: K34 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KONECRANES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KONECRANES OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,498
34,606
09:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KONECRANES OYJ
KONECRANES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KONECRANES OYJ34,502-2,78 %