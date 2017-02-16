Kinnevik: Henrik Poulsen proposed to be elected to the Board of Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that the Nomination Committee will propose to elect Henrik Poulsen as new director of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting in May 2017. The Committee's full proposals to the Annual General Meeting will be presented in conjunction with the notice thereof in April 2017.

Henrik Poulsen is the Chief Executive Officer of Dong Energy, the global leader in offshore wind power. Prior to joining Dong Energy in 2012, Henrik was the Chief Executive Officer of Danish telecommunications company TDC between 2008 and 2012, after seven successful years working in a variety of leadership positions including EVP at Lego. Henrik is a Danish national and graduated with BSc and MSc degrees in International Business and Finance & Accounting from Aarhus School of Business.

Cristina Stenbeck, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, commented:

"I am pleased to welcome Henrik Poulsen to the Kinnevik Board of Directors. Henrik has an exceptional background in Nordic telecoms, private equity investing, and the management of a long term global entrepreneurial family business, all of which fit Kinnevik's own operating model. The Board looks forward to leveraging Henrik's strategic and operational perspective on the rapidly developing Nordic telecommunications, media and technology landscape. His current experience as a CEO of a public company will help guide our investee companies. I look forward to working with Henrik on Kinnevik's future positioning and the exciting opportunities for our portfolio of companies."

The Nomination Committee is comprised of Cristina Stenbeck appointed by Verdere S.Ã . r.l., Wilhelm Klingspor appointed by the Klingspor family, Edvard von Horn appointed by the von Horn family, James Anderson appointed by Baillie Gifford, and Ramsay Brufer appointed by Alecta. The Committee's full proposals to the Annual General Meeting will be presented in conjunction with the notice thereof in April 2017.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com) or contact:

Cristina Stenbeck

Chairman of the Nomination Committee



Phone +46 (0)8 562 000 00

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit at its heart. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Press release (http://hugin.info/1114/R/2079088/782656.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kinnevik via Globenewswire

