sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 16.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3979 ISIN: NL0010623518 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.02.2017 | 08:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sequa Petroleum NV: Sequa Petroleum N.V. files UK subsidiary 2015 accounts

Sequa Petroleum N.V. (the "Company") today announces that the 2015 accounts for Sequa Petroleum UK LTD have been filed at Companies House. In the current market environment, the Company considers it prudent to impair all balances associated with the Aksai licence in full. 

Contacts:
Jacob Broekhuijsen, Chief Executive Officer
+44(0)203-728-4450 or info@sequa-petroleum.com (mailto:info@sequa-petroleum.com)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sequa Petroleum NV via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)