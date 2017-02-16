Clavister Launches Innovative Endpoint Protection Solution

STOCKHOLM, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Clavister (Nasdaq: CLAV), a leader in high-performance network security, has launched a new endpoint security solution to protect devices including desktop and laptop PCs, Point of Sale systems, IoT devices and other endpoints from the latest known and unknown security threats including ransomware and spear-phishing.

Clavister's Endpoint Security Client extends the company's advanced security solutions from corporate gateways to endpoint devices outside the enterprise perimeter, is designed to help organisations deal with the hundreds of thousands of new malware variants that are developed daily to attack endpoints, steal data and encrypt files. It intercepts and examines all incoming files, inspecting them both against its known bank of malicious code signatures and on a behavioural level, to filter out previously unknown threats.

The solution incorporates a Data Loss Prevention System, to prevent sensitive data such as credit card numbers and social security numbers being leaked from endpoints, and Application Control, to offer organisations tight control over which applications can be run from its endpoint devices. It is part of an integrated global security ecosystem with more than 500 million other endpoint clients, so when a single client discovers a new malware, its signature can be shared rapidly across all clients in minutes.

John Vestberg, CTO and head of product management at Clavister said: "Hackers are aggressively targeting end-users' devices with a range of advanced threats, with the aim of then spreading the infection onto corporate networks. Clavister's Endpoint Security Client blocks these attacks using advanced anti-malware techniques, harnessing threat intelligence from half a billion endpoint clients globally. The solution enables businesses of all sizes and across multiple sectors to protect their networks against the ever-growing number of sophisticated cyberattacks, from ransomware to zero-day threats."

The Clavister Endpoint Security Client includes a fully featured two-way firewall with intrusion detection, antivirus and antimalware with behavioural monitoring, zero-day threat protection, application control, sandboxing, firewall, device control, content control, anti-phishing, web filtering, and user and web controls. This delivers multiple layers of security for endpoints which block the growing range of threats and attacks which target them.

A cloud-based management console makes the client quick and easy to deploy across each organisation's infrastructure, with the ability to efficiently manage thousands of clients simultaneously. It also removes the need for additional hardware or continuous maintenance which improves the overall Total Cost of Ownership.

The solution was developed in a technology partnership with Bitdefender, the innovative security software solutions provider. It further develops Clavister's product portfolio which also includes Next Generation Firewalls, Wireless Access Gateways and Virtualised Security Gateways for telecommunications businesses. Together, the two companies are developing best-in-class security solutions with consolidated, centralised management. The solutions address the growing market demand for endpoint security, which is expected to grow from $8 Billion in 2015 to $14 Billion by the end of 2020 at a compounded annual growth rate of 11.22% during the period 2015 to 2020[i].

