

Sequa Petroleum N.V. (the 'Company') today announces that the 2015 accounts for Sequa Petroleum UK LTD have been filed at Companies House. In the current market environment, the Company considers it prudent to impair all balances associated with the Aksai licence in full.



Contacts: Jacob Broekhuijsen, Chief Executive Officer +44(0)203-728-4450 or info@sequa-petroleum.com



