

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) reported fiscal 2016 net profit (Group share) of 921 million euros or 5.25 euros per share compared to 1.12 billion euros or 6.33 euros per share, previous year. The Group recorded a tax expense of 94 million euros in 2016, compared to a 203 million euros tax income in 2015. Prior to the recognition of the one-off tax profits, normalized earnings per share were up 16% to 5.62 euros.



Fiscal year operating margin amounted to 1.44 billion euros, or 11.5% of revenues, up 14% year-on-year. The Group said this 90 basis point improvement in profitability reflects the improvement in gross margin generated by the investments made in the innovation and industrialization of the Group's operations. Operating profit was 1.15 billion euros compared to 1.02 billion euros, last year.



Fiscal year revenues were 12.54 billion euros compared to 11.91 billion euros, previous year. Revenue Growth was 7.9% at constant exchange rates. Growth at constant Group scope and exchange rates was 2.6%. In fourth-quarter, revenue growth was 1.9% at constant exchange rates and 1.6% at constant exchange rates and perimeter.



Paul Hermelin, Chairman and CEO of Capgemini Group, said: 'We launched a 'Digital Manufacturing' end-to-end service offering to accompany enterprises in the era of Industry 4.0. Our Digital and Cloud offerings contribute 30% of our revenues. The successful integration of IGATE delivered higher synergies than expected and contributed to the further improvement in the operating margin in 2016.' The Group generated an organic free cash-flow of 1.07 billion euros, up 31% on 2015.



Capgemini targets 2017 Normalized EPS of around 6.10 euros per share. The Group forecasts revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 3.0%, an operating margin of 11.7% to 11.9% and organic free cash flow generation in excess of 950 million euros.



The Board of Capgemini has decided to recommend the payment of a dividend of 1.55 euros per share in 2017 at the next Shareholders' Meeting on May 10, 2017, up 20 cents year-on-year.



