

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric S.A. (SBGSF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2016 net income Group share rose 24 percent to 1.75 billion euros from 1.41 billion euros last year. Basic earnings per share increased to 3.12 euros from 2.47 euros in the prior year.



Adjusted net income was 2.117 billion euros, compared to 2.119 billion euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 3.77 euros, compared to 3.73 euros last year.



However, revenues for the year decreased 7.3 percent to 24.69 billion euros from 26.64 billion euros last year. On an organic basis, revenues were down 0.9 percent, while underlying revenues were slightly up.



Further, the company proposed a 2016 dividend of 2.04 euros per share, an increase of 2 percent from last year.



Looking ahead to 2017, Schneider Electric expects organic revenue growth between 1 percent and 3 percent for the Group outside infrastructure.



For Infrastructure, the priority remains margin improvement and the organic growth target for the division is to be about flat underlying, before an expected -4 percent to -5 percent impact from project selectivity for the division in 2017.



The company also projects +20bps to +50bps organic improvement on adjusted EBITDA margin.



