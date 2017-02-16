Expansion will strengthen global supply of high-quality base stocks

Work to begin during the second quarter of 2017 with completion expected in 2019

Investment will enable customers to blend lubricants that help lower emissions, improve fuel economy

ExxonMobil announced today the expansion of its Singapore refinery to support the production of the company's EHC™ Group II base stocks, which will strengthen the global supply of these products and enhance the Singapore facility's competitiveness. Construction is expected to begin during the second quarter of 2017 with completion anticipated in 2019.

ExxonMobil's EHC product line has been designed to maximize the performance of all major automotive engine oil grades and to enhance the performance of finished lubricants used in multiple industries.

"Our new investment in Group II base stocks will enable our customers to blend lubricants that satisfy more stringent specifications, help reduce emissions, and improve fuel economy and low-temperature performance," said Ted Walko, global basestock and specialties marketing manager. "This project, combined with the company's construction of a hydrocracker unit currently under way in Rotterdam, demonstrates ExxonMobil's commitment to delivering value to our customers through industry-leading, globally consistent base stock quality and supply reliability."

The expansion project represents the latest in a series of recent ExxonMobil investments in base stock production, including a previous expansion of capacity at the Singapore refinery in 2014, a recently commissioned project at the company's major integrated facility in Baytown, Texas, and introduction of Group II base stocks into European markets ahead of the anticipated completion of the new Rotterdam hydrocracker unit in 2018.

"Our latest investment affirms our confidence in Singapore, where we have a strong manufacturing base and operate ExxonMobil's largest integrated refining and petrochemical complex," said Gan Seow Kee, chairman and managing director of ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. "We continue to invest in our Singapore facility to improve supply to customers and the competitiveness of our manufacturing assets, all with a focus on long-term business growth in Asia Pacific."

Work also continues on a previously announced cogeneration project at the Singapore refinery, expected to be completed by the end of 2017, which will improve the facility's energy efficiency and reduce emissions.

About ExxonMobil Basestocks

Building on its long tradition of technology leadership with its CORETM Group I slate ExxonMobil continues to enhance the EHC product line to enable excellence for its customers. To this end, ExxonMobil technical experts designed the overall EHC product slate to meet performance requirements of a wide range of engine oil grades and other finished lubricant applications. The EHC Group II slate also allows customers to take advantage of industry base oil interchange and viscosity grade read-across guidelines to reduce formulation costs for many engine oil formulations.

For more information about product supply, visit ExxonMobil Basestocks.

About ExxonMobil in Singapore

ExxonMobil is one of Singapore's largest foreign manufacturing investors with over S$20 billion in fixed assets investments. Our Singapore affiliate, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, (EMAPPL) has manufacturing facilities which include refinery operations in Jurong and a world-scale petrochemical plant on Jurong Island. EMAPPL has a network of service stations under the Esso brand and is a supplier of cylinder cooking gas. EMAPPL also serves the commercial market with its industrial, aviation and marine fuels and lubricants. As a corporation, ExxonMobil is committed to addressing the challenge of sustainability balancing economic growth, social development and environmental protection. In line with those strategies, ExxonMobil and EMAPPL contribute to programs in Singapore that support the arts and education, the community and the environment. For more information, visit www.exxonmobil.com.sg or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/exxonmobil_sg.

Cautionary Statement: Statements of future events or conditions in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including project plans, schedules, and capacities and efficiency and business results, could differ materially due to factors such as changes in prices of oil, gas, or petrochemicals and other market factors affecting the chemical industry and the supply and demand for our products; the occurrence and duration of economic recessions; timely completion of construction projects and unforeseen technical or operating difficulties; legal or regulatory events; the actions of competitors; and other factors discussed under the heading Factors Affecting Future Results on the Investors page of our website at exxonmobil.com.

Nothing in this material is intended to override the corporate separateness of Exxon Mobil Corporation and its affiliates. A reference to ExxonMobil may refer to Exxon Mobil Corporation, one of its divisions or to companies affiliated to Exxon Mobil Corporation or to any one of the foregoing. The shorter term is used merely for convenience and simplicity.

