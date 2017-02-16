

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) Thursday reported a decline in profit for the fourth quarter despite higher revenues.



For the fourth quarter, net profit after tax attributable to Lancashire declined to $51.1 million from $54.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share fell to $0.25 from $0.27 last year.



However, operating earnings per share were flat with the year-ago period at $0.23.



Total net revenues rose to $153.4 million from $144.6 million a year ago. Gross premiums written during the quarter declined 2.1 percent.



The Group's net loss ratio for the fourth quarter was 32.6 percent, compared to 18.3 percent in the same period last year.



The company said it is declaring its standard final ordinary dividend of 10 cents per share. Including its interim and special dividend for 2016, the company has returned 113.3 percent of comprehensive income for the year and 104.2 percent since inception.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX