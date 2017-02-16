sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 16.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,934 Euro		-0,157
-1,94 %
WKN: A0HM5W ISIN: BMG5361W1047 Ticker-Symbol: LNH 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,579
8,818
09:37
8,597
8,761
09:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED7,934-1,94 %