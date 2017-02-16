Helsinki, Finland, 2017-02-16 08:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suominen Corporation Stock Exchange Release 16 February 2017 at 9:30 (EEST)



Markku Koivisto appointed Chief Technology Officer at Suominen



Mr. Markku Koivisto (b. 1971) has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer and a member of the Corporate Executive Team at Suominen Corporation, effective 27 March 2017. Markku Koivisto holds a M.Sc. (Tech.) degree and has a long working experience combining business development with P&L responsibility in industrial companies.



Currently, Mr. Koivisto leads the Global Business Development organization of UPM Raflatac, a globally leading company in self-adhesive label materials. Prior to that, he acted as Vice President for UPM Kymmene's Biocomposites business unit, transforming innovations into businesses with P&L responsibility. Earlier, he has held several managerial and engineering positions in energy industry.



Mr. Koivisto is a Finnish citizen and will report to Ms. Nina Kopola, President & CEO of Suominen Corporation.



"I am very glad to announce that Markku Koivisto is joining our team. His industrial and technological experience combined with his proven track record in commercializing innovations will bring new competencies in Suominen. The position is new at Suominen and it will strongly contribute to the execution of our current and future strategies, to our ability to introduce new higher value-added products to the market and to the achievement of product leadership", says Nina Kopola, President & CEO of Suominen Corporation.



"I am excited to join Suominen, one of the leading nonwoven companies globally. Suominen's strategy and future are inspiring and I'm honored to be part of it. I am confident that we can together achieve the goal of becoming the product leader in our industry", says Markku Koivisto.



Suominen Corporation Nina Kopola, President & CEO



