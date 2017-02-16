ETTEPLAN OYJ Stock exchange release16.2.2017 at 9:30 a.m.



Etteplan Oyj: Change of trading code



Etteplan Oyj will change its trading code (stock symbol) in the Nasdaq Helsinki trading system. The new trading code is ETTE. The change is effective at the start of trading on Monday February 20, 2017. The previous trading code is ETT1V.



The updated identifiers as of Monday February 20, 2017 are:



Company name: Etteplan Oyj New trading code: ETTE ISIN code: FI0009008650



The new trading code describes Etteplan even better than before and is more easily recognizable by the investors.



Vantaa February 16, 2017



Etteplan Oyj



For more information: Outi Torniainen, SVP, Communications and Marketing, tel. +358 40 512 1375



