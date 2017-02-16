Active Biotech: Active Biotech AB Year-end report January - December 2016

Laquinimod

The clinical trials CONCERTO, ARPEGGIO and LEGATO-HD are progressing according to plan

The study results from the pivotal clinical Phase 3 CONCERTO trial in relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) are expected in the first half of 2017

The study results from the clinical Phase 2 ARPEGGIO trial, evaluating laquinimod for the treatment of primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), are expected in the second half of 2017

Orphan Drug Designation granted in the US by the FDA ("US Food and Drug Administration") Â for laquinimod for the treatment of Huntington's disease

ANYARAÂ Â Â Â Â

A licensing agreement has been entered into with NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd

Tasquinimod, Paquinimod and SILC

Out-licensing activities are continuing

The European Patent Office has granted a patent application covering tasquinimod for use in the treatment of multiple myeloma

Product patent for SILC substances granted by the European Patent Office

New share issueÂ

Rights issue implemented in fourth quarter generating proceeds of SEK 53.7 M for the company after issue expenses

Financial summary

SEK M Oct - Dec Â Jan - Dec Â 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net sales 7.1 5.0 19.0 16.3 Operating loss -13.5 -28.2 -55.1 -177.9 Loss for the period -14.8 -40.8 -59.6 -193.5 Loss per share, before and after dilution (SEK) -0.16 -0.45 -0.65 -2.13 Cash and cash equivalents Â Â 77.7 103.6 Â Â Â Â Â

Operating costs for full-year 2016 reduced by 62% (SEK 120.1 M) compared with 2015

Â

Operations are progressing according to plan pending the Phase 3 results for laquinimod in the first half of 2017

Â Â

