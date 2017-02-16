Weifa ASA: Key dates for Weifa ASA 2016 dividend

"Company") dated 16 February 2017. The Company hereby informs of the following key
dates in connection with the proposed dividend:
Proposed dividend NOK 1.50 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including dividend: 30 May 2017
Date of resolution: 30 May 2017
Trading exclusive of dividend ("ex date"): 31 May 2017
Record date: 1 June 2017
Dividend payment: 8 June 2017
For further information, please contact:
Simen Nyberg-Hansen
CFO
+47 9820 6355
simen.nyberg-hansen@weifa.no (mailto:simen.nyberg-hansen@weifa.no)
