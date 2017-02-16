sprite-preloader
WKN: A0J3N6 ISIN: NO0010308240 Ticker-Symbol: P7C 
16.02.2017 | 08:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Weifa ASA: Key dates for Weifa ASA 2016 dividend

Reference is made to the 4th quarter 2016 report for Weifa ASA (the

"Company") dated 16 February 2017. The Company hereby informs of the following key
dates in connection with the proposed dividend:

Proposed dividend                              NOK 1.50 per share

Declared currency:                             NOK

Last day including dividend:                   30 May 2017

Date of resolution:                            30 May 2017

Trading exclusive of dividend ("ex date"):     31 May 2017

Record date:                                   1 June 2017

Dividend payment:                              8 June 2017

For further information, please contact:

Simen Nyberg-Hansen

CFO

+47 9820 6355

simen.nyberg-hansen@weifa.no (mailto:simen.nyberg-hansen@weifa.no)



Source: Weifa ASA via Globenewswire

