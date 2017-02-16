

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Europe's car registrations grew for the third successive month in January, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported Thursday.



Total passenger car registrations surged 10.2 percent year-over-year in January, much faster than December's 3.0 percent rise.



The growth was partially due to extra working days during the month, the agency said.



Sales totaled 1,170,220 units in January, up from 1,061,469 in the corresponding month last year.



Among the major markets, Spain registered the biggest increase by 10.7 percent, closely followed by France with 10.6 percent gain. Germany and Italy also marked double-digit growth by 10.5 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively at the start of the year.



The UK passenger car market also grew in January, though at a slower rate of 2.9 percent.



