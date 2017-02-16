EXEL COMPOSITES PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 16 February 2017 at 9:50 EET



Exel Composites Oyj - Managers' Transactions



____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Kytömäki, Riku Position: Chief Executive Officer Issuer: Exel Composites Oyj LEI: 743700205JAMGM80QD88



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700205JAMGM80QD88_20170216083220_3 ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-02-15 Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009007306 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION (X) Executed under portfolio or asset management



Transaction Details (1): Volume: 1913 Unit price: 5,14000 EUR (2): Volume: 990 Unit price: 5,13000 EUR (3): Volume: 605 Unit price: 5,12000 EUR (4): Volume: 1165 Unit price: 5,05000 EUR (5): Volume: 159 Unit price: 5,03000 EUR (6): Volume: 241 Unit price: 5,03000 EUR (7): Volume: 27 Unit price: 5,01000 EUR



Aggregated transactions (7): Volume: 5100 Volume weighted average price: 5.10581 EUR



Vantaa, 16 February 2017



For further information, please contact:



Mikko Kettunen, CFO tel. +358 50 347 7462 mikko.kettunen@exelcomposites.com



Distribution



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Main news media www.exelcomposites.com



Exel Composites in brief



Exel Composites (www.exelcomposites.com) is a leading composite technology company that designs, manufactures and markets composite products and solutions for demanding applications. Exel Composites provides superior customer experience through continuous innovation, world-class operations and long-term partnerships.



The core of the operations is based on own, internally developed composite technology, product range based on it and strong market position in selected segments with a strong quality and brand image. Profitable growth is pursued by a relentless search for new applications and development in co-operation with customers. The personnel's expertise and high level of technology play a major role in Exel Composites' operations. Exel Composites Plc share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.