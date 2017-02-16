Capgemini CEO Interview - 2016 Results (video)

PARIS, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Capgemini, one of the world's foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, reports 2016 full year results. Paul Hermelin, Chairman & CEO of Capgemini, comments on the Group's results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/capgemini-2016-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- Results highlights

- IGATE integration

- North America

- Today's changing market

- Outlook

About Capgemini:

With more than 190,000 people, Capgemini is present in over 40 countries and celebrates its 50thAnniversary year in 2017. A global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, the Group reported 2016 revenues of EUR 12.5 billion. Together with its clients, Capgemini creates and delivers business, technology and digital solutions that fit their needs, enabling them to achieve innovation and competitiveness.A deeply multicultural organization, Capgemini has developed its own way of working, theCollaborative Business ExperienceTM, and draws onRightshore® its worldwide delivery model.

Learn more about us athttp://www.capgemini.com.

Rightshore®is a trademark belonging to Capgemini.