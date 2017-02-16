Sphera Introduces Enhanced Product Stewardship Software to Ensure Compliance with Upcoming European Regulatory & Reporting Guidelines

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphera, the leading global provider of operational risk, environmental performance and product stewardship software solutions and information services, today announced Intelligent Authoring 4.9, a uniquely enhanced version of its Intelligent Authoring software designed to ensure companies will be able to stay in compliance with the forthcoming 2018 European Substance Volume Tracking (SVT) regulations.

Companies that manufacture and/or import chemical substances into the European Union today must navigate a growing array of regulatory demands from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and other regulatory bodies. With the new 1 ton annual reporting threshold that will be enacted in 2018 - driven by the regulation known as the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) - these reporting and tracking processes will significantly increase in complexity, time, and cost. Currently, reporting thresholds begin at 100 tons so the new guidelines will affect companies and importers large and small.

Sphera's substance volume tracking software delivers out-of-the box monitoring, analytics and reporting built for the REACH requirements enabling companies to easily and accurately track and monitor substance volume activity and generate regulatory and management reports on a planned and on-demand basis-resulting in lower operational costs, timelier reporting, and less compliance risk.

"This new software release represents our significant investment in research and development in the product stewardship market," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's president and CEO. "It is engineered with innovative functionality and informed by our deep regulatory content to assist companies in complying with the new and complex chemical regulatory requirements."

Intelligent Authoring also introduces a brand-new concept called GHS by Design. TheUnited Nations Global Harmonized System (GHS) is a model regulation providing building blocks to enable a common and consistent approach for defining, classifying and communicating hazard information on labels and Safety Data Sheets (SDS). There are, however, many versions of GHS, as each country has applied these building blocks according to their own interpretations and variations.

"Our customers wanted a way to use these building blocks to create GHS inspired compliance documents for other countries not currently implemented or to create a 'regional'-type GHS compliant document that could cover multiple jurisdictions," said Frank Arcadi, Sphera's vice president of Product Stewardship. "GHS by Design gives them this capability at their fingertips, enabling them to easily tailor the system to create their own user-defined GHS implementations for producing sheets and labels."

A pioneer in Product Compliance, Sphera has partnered with companies that have trusted Intelligent Authoring to standardize and streamline compliance processes and enable them to produce fully compliant Safety Data Sheets and other mandated hazard communication documents on a global basis in more than 45 languages.

About Sphera Solutions

For more than 30 years Sphera has been committed to creating a safer, more sustainable and productive world by advancing operational excellence. Sphera is the largest, global provider of software and information services in the operational risk, environmental performance and product stewardship markets, serving more than 2,500 customers and over 1 million individual users across 70 countries. Sphera is aportfolio company of Genstar Capital, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the software, industrial technology, financial services and healthcare industries. Learn more at www.spherasolutions.com. Follow Sphera on LinkedIn and Twitter @SpheraSolutions.

